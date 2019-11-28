CONYERS —Rockdale County native Ambrielle August set a goal for her college experience at Kennesaw State to be fulfilling and memorable, and she has accomplished that by making a difference in many ways on and off campus.
August, a senior majoring in information systems, has held several leadership positions, including as a mentor in the Odyssey Peer Mentoring Program, a resident assistant at the Austin Residence Complex and the vice president for community service and senior vice president in the Nu Pi chapter of the Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity.
She recently was chosen to attend the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Detroit, a conference and networking event for leaders younger than 30.
Being selected as a Forbes Under 30 Scholar isn’t surprising considering August began learning the importance of leadership at a young age. She credits her parents with setting the example for her to follow.
“My parents have always done their best to provide a better life for me and my siblings, so I work smarter not harder to make my family proud,” said August. “African-American girls need a leader to look up to, so I want to be an inspiration for them – because I am one of them.”
August plans to pursue a career in project management after she graduates in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in information systems and a minor in marketing. She will have left her mark on the Coles College of Business and KSU as a whole, according to associate professor of information systems Dominic Thomas.
“I would tell other KSU students to lead by example and be the change that they want to see in the world,” said August. “I’ve learned that humility goes a long way and it is imperative to treat everyone with respect. Some of the world’s greatest leaders were very humble and gracious, which allowed them to be effective role models for their community.”