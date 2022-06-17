KennyJohnson.jpg

Kenny Johnson

CONYERS — Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor Kenny Johnson has been ordered to pay more than $25,300 in attorneys’ fees in connection with a lawsuit the court found to be “especially frivolous and vexatious.”

The motion for attorneys’ fees and court costs was filed by Conyers Mayor Vince Evans, Conyers City Attorney Carrie Bootcheck, City Manager Tony Lucas and Deputy Director of Planning and Inspections Services Scott Gaither after Johnson sued them last year. Superior Court Judge Nancy Bills signed the order June 1.

Last fall Judge Bills dismissed the lawsuit brought by Johnson against the city officials and others, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr. Johnson, who is elected to the board and at one time served as its chairman, sued to retain control as chairman and to restore an agreement with Conyers related to site plan reviews that he said was illegally changed.

Johnson has been on the outs with the other SWCD supervisors for nearly a year over the way board meetings are conducted. After the governor’s executive order requiring state boards to meet virtually expired last summer, Johnson refused to conduct meetings in person. The other supervisors — David Shipp, Shay Hanson and George Kelecheck — conducted in-person meetings and, after Johnson refused to attend, subsequently elected Shipp as the new chairman.

Since then, Johnson has continued to call virtual Soil and Water Conservation District meetings, while Shipp, Kelecheck and Hanson meet in person and virtually. Johnson cannot actually conduct business at his virtual meetings since he does not have a quorum of supervisors.

In addition to the lawsuit he filed, Johnson also attempted to take out arrest warrants against each of the defendants he named in his lawsuit. His warrant applications were dismissed in Magistrate Court.

The Soil and Water Conservation District board is made up of three elected supervisors and two appointed supervisors. The board is responsible for providing oversight and site plan reviews for erosion and sediment control for development involving land disturbance. Boards across the state do not conduct the reviews themselves; instead, they enlist the assistance of local planning and zoning departments to conduct the site plan reviews under a memorandum of agreement.

Johnson is seeking re-election to the Soil and Water Conservation District board in the November General Election.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos