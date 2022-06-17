...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
CONYERS — Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor Kenny Johnson has been ordered to pay more than $25,300 in attorneys’ fees in connection with a lawsuit the court found to be “especially frivolous and vexatious.”
The motion for attorneys’ fees and court costs was filed by Conyers Mayor Vince Evans, Conyers City Attorney Carrie Bootcheck, City Manager Tony Lucas and Deputy Director of Planning and Inspections Services Scott Gaither after Johnson sued them last year. Superior Court Judge Nancy Bills signed the order June 1.
Last fall Judge Bills dismissed the lawsuit brought by Johnson against the city officials and others, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr. Johnson, who is elected to the board and at one time served as its chairman, sued to retain control as chairman and to restore an agreement with Conyers related to site plan reviews that he said was illegally changed.
Johnson has been on the outs with the other SWCD supervisors for nearly a year over the way board meetings are conducted. After the governor’s executive order requiring state boards to meet virtually expired last summer, Johnson refused to conduct meetings in person. The other supervisors — David Shipp, Shay Hanson and George Kelecheck — conducted in-person meetings and, after Johnson refused to attend, subsequently elected Shipp as the new chairman.
Since then, Johnson has continued to call virtual Soil and Water Conservation District meetings, while Shipp, Kelecheck and Hanson meet in person and virtually. Johnson cannot actually conduct business at his virtual meetings since he does not have a quorum of supervisors.
In addition to the lawsuit he filed, Johnson also attempted to take out arrest warrants against each of the defendants he named in his lawsuit. His warrant applications were dismissed in Magistrate Court.
The Soil and Water Conservation District board is made up of three elected supervisors and two appointed supervisors. The board is responsible for providing oversight and site plan reviews for erosion and sediment control for development involving land disturbance. Boards across the state do not conduct the reviews themselves; instead, they enlist the assistance of local planning and zoning departments to conduct the site plan reviews under a memorandum of agreement.
Johnson is seeking re-election to the Soil and Water Conservation District board in the November General Election.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
This poll is not scientific and only reflects that opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.