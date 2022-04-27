...BORDERLINE HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE
EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 15-25 percent are expected for 4 or more
hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be light and
generally northeasterly around 5 to 10 MPH.
With limited rainfall yesterday and rapidly drying conditions
this afternoon quickly lowering finer fuel moisture, high fire
danger conditions will be possible from approximately 11 AM
through 8 PM this evening.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, please use
caution.
Kenosha police request FBI look at incident of off-duty officer putting his knee on the neck of a 12-year-old girl
The Kenosha Police Department has asked the FBI to look into the case of an off-duty police officer seen on video putting his knee on the neck of a 12-year-old girl for more than 20 seconds to break up a school fight in March.
"Chief (Eric) Larsen asked the FBI to look at it," police Lt. Joseph Nosalik told CNN on Wednesday.
"Because of the visual similarities to George Floyd, he decided that our department's credibility and integrity were paramount," Nosalik told CNN affiliate WISN. "He wanted an outside agency to look at the incident in its entirety."
The off-duty officer resigned from his position with the school district on March 16. The Kenosha Police Department said in a tweet last month that he was still employed with the department.
Video of the incident in the cafeteria shows a fight begin between two students as the officer, working school security at the time, attempts to break it up before either being hit or falling backward with one of the students. It appears he hits his head on the edge of a nearby table.
Shortly after, the officer is seen on top of the student and appears to push her head into the ground with one hand and then place his knee on her neck for more than 20 seconds, appearing to apply the pressure of his body weight at some points.
The 12-year-old girl is eventually handcuffed, picked up and led away, the video shows.
Pete Deates, president of the Kenosha Professional Police Association, said Wednesday the union welcomes "any outside agency to investigate and examine our actions."
The girl is currently receiving counseling and psychiatric services and undergoing physical therapy, her family attorney Drew DeVinney told CNN on Tuesday.
No decision has been announced on whether either of the girls involved in the fight will face charges.
American sports are increasingly becoming a worldwide phenomenon as the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB attract more top-end international talent. But despite recent growth of the Big Four sports’ international talent pool, international players still represent a small share of MVP award winners hist… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.