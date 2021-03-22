CONYERS — Kevin and Nareene Taffe, the founders of Premier Medical Careers in Conyers, were named the winners of the Charles P. Cole/Lou Belcher Jr. Citizen Involvement Award during the annual Rockdale County State of the County address given by Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. on March 18. For the second year in a row, due to the pandemic, the State of the County address was a virtual event.
Rebeca Gibbons, Ray Jackson, Jalen Martin and Rodger Rehorn were named the winners of the Unsung Hero awards for 2021.
The Charles P. Cole/Lou Belcher Jr. Citizen Involvement Award is given to individuals for their dedication of time and service to the Rockdale County community.
Nesbitt said the Taffes, through their business Premier Medical Careers, provide education, training and tools needed in health care and health-related services.
"They are also paving careers in our community by partnering with Rockdale Career Academy," Nesbitt said.
"They've also led the way for a community group called Courageous Conversations Rockdale," he added, "where diverse community leaders have conversations around race, ethnicity, culture, diversity and inclusion to bridge the gaps that divide us."
The Unsung Hero award was created by Nesbitt when he became commission chairman and honors the dedicated, hard working, and sometimes unnoticed citizens of Rockdale County.
Nesbitt presented the first Unsung Hero award to Rebeca Gibbons.
"She is here everywhere," he said. "She is the program director for the Nest Mental Health Clubhouse for children and young adults at Viewpoint Health. She is also the co-founder and executive director of the non-profit Unos Latinos Association. You can also catch her every Sunday night from 9-11 p.m. on WSB Radio 95.5, where she is the co-host of the Mindset Ship. When she's not doing all of that, she is a part of the Courageous Conversation Rockdale group."
Nesbitt presented the second Unsung Hero award to Ray Jackson.
"Ray Jackson is the founder of the New Seasons Youth Program, a non-profit Christian organization designed to assist students who come from marginalized communities in Africa and the Caribbean, and helps them realize their dream of college education in the United States," Nesbitt said. "Since the inception of NSYP 11 years ago, the program has secured more than $4 million in full-ride scholarships for more than 50 young adults from Africa and the Caribbean, primarily at Historical Black Colleges and Universities, with a graduation and retention rate of 100%. In addition to that, 14 of the program's students graduated with honors, with five of them earning the distinction of class valedictorian and with one the distinction of class salutatorian. NSYP participants have a combined GPA of 3.96. The students are also provided with a host family when they arrive in the U.S., many of them in Rockdale County."
The third Unsung Hero award was presented by Nesbitt to Jalen Martin.
"Jalen Martin started the Unity and Peace non-profit, which is focused on social and criminal justice reform," Nesbitt said. "He has a passion for doing outreach with at-risk youth, showing young men that there are positive role models to look up to. Last summer, Mr. Martin organized a peaceful community march from Parker Road to the courthouse steps to bring attention to perceived countrywide social injustices."
Nesbitt presented the fourth and final Unsung Hero Award to Rodger Rehorn.
"Mr. Rehorn is the president of Rehorn Professional Group and Global Resource Group Inc. He is also the CEO of HR Trucheck, a nationwide pre-employment and executive screening services company, and CEO of Tri Star Investigations Inc., a corporate investigative and security services firm," Nesbitt said. "He is a long-time business owner in Rockdale, but more importantly, he is a philanthropist who has helped a lot of causes and charities within our community, usually anonymously."
