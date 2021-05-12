CONYERS — The Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council (CREDC) has selected Kevin Hanna as the organization’s new president and chief executive officer. The board of directors voted unanimously to hire Hanna, a Conyers resident, effective June 1. The announcement was made by Mayor Vince Evans who serves as chair of the economic development organization.
The position became vacant earlier this year when long-time executive Marty Jones announced his plans to retire once a new professional was in place.
“Kevin is a great fit for our community and for CREDC,” said Evans. “The search committee was looking for a visionary in terms of economic and community development. Kevin has proven himself in these areas in several metropolitan cities. His determination to build collaborative partnerships with our local, regional and state partners was key in the committee’s decision to select him as the new leader.”
The CREDC is a joint partnership of the city of Conyers, Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, Development Authority of Rockdale County and the Conyers-Rockdale County Chamber of Commerce. Funding and support for the economic development organization is provided at different levels by the partners.
Since 2014, Hanna has operated as president/CEO of Donaldson Development Group LLC, a real estate development company; principal of Kevin Hanna & Associates LLC, a boutique consulting firm with a mission of collaborating with local community organizations to attract capital to transform neighborhoods; and chairman of the board, for Liberty Group Senior Services,Inc., a 501c(3) non-profit that provides health care services to seniors in the metro Atlanta area.
Earlier in his career, Hanna served as director of Real Estate Development, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, New Orleans, and Secretary of the Office of Housing and Community Development / director of Redevelopment Authority of Philadelphia. From April 1997 through 2002, he was president of the Atlanta Development Authority (now known as InvestAtlanta).
￼
“I see this as a unique opportunity to share my knowledge and experience in a way that benefits my ‘home’,” Hanna said. “This position affords me the opportunity to help lead the effort to improve the quality of life for my neighbors. There is a great foundation in place for existing industry retention, film and movie productions, and potential for new business growth. I look forward to engaging with the community and continuing building upon the past success.”
Hanna is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a master of business administration degree with a concentration in banking and finance. He received his undergraduate bachelor of science in economics from Davidson College, Davidson, N.C.
Members of the CREDC search committee, in addition to Evans, included Dr. Steve Boyle, Development Authority of Rockdale County; Pam Brown, Rockdale County Board of Education; Craig Johnson, Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce; and Commissioner Sherri Washington, Rockdale County Board of Commissioners.
Other members of the CREDC board include Mark Flowers, Dr. John Fountain, Eric Fears, John Hurt, Don Murphy and Laura Sistrunk.
CREDC retained the services of The Chason Group, a Georgia-based business that specializes in executive searches for economic development organizations, chambers of commerce, foundations and other non- profits.
