CONYERS —Conyers and Covington residents can burn off some of those pre-Thanksgiving Day calories by participating in the third annual KCAF Turkey Breast Trot 5K Run/Walk.
The race is to support breast cancer prevention and awareness initiatives of the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation.
The race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23. Registration is open now online or on-site during race day starting at 8 a.m.
The 5K Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. from Pine Log Park. Participants must register by November 8 to be guaranteed a t-shirt.
Run or walk part of the Conyers PATH Trail starting from Pine Log Park to Olde Town Conyers. Take in the beauty of wooded stretches along the course, a bridge and some hills along the way. The return route is by way of roadways before returning to the PATH Trail and the finish line at Pine Log Park.
The race will be professionally timed by Classic Race Services as part of the 2019 Black Bag Race Series.
Organizers ask racers to not bring strollers or pets.
Parking is available at Pine Log Park via Highway 138 entrance. Participants are encouraged to wear pink.
Register and pay online at www.kimatkins.net. The cost per runner is just $25 if paid by November 8 and includes a commemorative long-sleeved t-shirt. Registrations received November 9 through Race Day are $30 per person and there is no guarantee of a t-shirt.
Awards will be presented for the overall male/female, masters male/female, and top three runners in various age brackets presented at a post-race awards ceremony. Turkey Breast Trot participants are also eligible for door prizes featuring Thanksgiving Dinner treats. Proceeds support KCAF initiatives such as funding mammograms for uninsured or underinsured women, purchasing supplies such as wigs and blankets for Kim’s Closet at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, and providing scholarships for high school seniors pursuing education toward a career in healthcare.
If you would like to support the KCAF and receive a race t-shirt, but are unable to run on race day, you can register as a Phantom Runner for just $35. Simply visit www.kimatkins.net and follow the prompts to Phantom Runner.
The Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation is dedicated to promoting prevention and breast health awareness through regular screenings, mammograms and breast self-exams. In addition, KCAF operates Kim’s Closet at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. Kim’s Closet is a safe, loving place where women battling cancers can go to obtain wigs, scarves, hats and other care items free of charge to help them as they are undergoing cancer treatments. The Closet is particularly designed for women with no health insurance or for those whose insurance does not cover wigs. For more information about KCAF and Kim’s Closet, please visit: www.kimatkins.net.