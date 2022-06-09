CONYERS — Nine outstanding students pursuing health care careers in Rockdale and Newton county schools are recipients of the 2022 Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation (KCAF) Healthcare Scholarship.
The Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation Healthcare Scholarship was established in 2016 to recognize students who plan to pursue a career in health care. A scholarship is awarded to a student from each traditional high school and career academy in Rockdale and Newton counties. Kim Atkins was a beloved and respected teacher in Rockdale County for many years and was recognized as a Teacher of the Year. During her battle with breast cancer she and her family depended on the care and compassion of many health care professionals and the Foundation has sought to honor her love for students and her healthcare team by awarding scholarships to deserving seniors each year.
Students were asked to submit an application and answer the following answer question: “How have your education, classes, and personal experiences influenced you to pursue a career in the health care field?”
Scholarship recipients from Rockdale County Public Schools are: Taylor Colver (Heritage High School), Andria Thomas (Rockdale County High School), Jaidyn Sawyer (Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology), Angelina Mandzyuk (Salem High School) and Ebony Fleming (Rockdale Career Academy).
Scholarship recipients from Newton County Public Schools are: Gabriela Sanchez (Alcovy High School), Emelia Jenkins (Eastside High School), E’lissa Batiste (Newton High School) and Jenifer Gaspar-Escandon (Newton College and Career Academy).
The Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation was chartered in 2009 in memory of teacher, wife, mother and friend, Kim Atkins, who passed away at the age of 32 after two battles with breast cancer. The KCAF’s mission is to promote breast health in Rockdale and Newton counties through partnerships with organizations like Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Specialists, Summit Radiology, the Rockdale and Newton Health Departments, and more.
This is the final year the scholarships will be awarded as the Atkins family, with support from the KCAF Executive Committee, made the decision in December 2021 to dissolve the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation. Over the years, KCAF has successfully raised funds to support the foundation’s mission and the KCAF legacy will continue as funds donors entrusted to the organization are reallocated. The funds have been disbursed to organizations/entities to be used in a manner consistent with the KCAF mission to provide education, early detection, and support for those facing breast cancer in our community.
“We are grateful to those who have supported the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation over the years. Congratulations to these scholarship recipients and we wish them much success in pursuing their healthcare careers,” said KCAF President Benny Atkins.
Those interested in donating to continue KCAF’s mission are encouraged to do so by making a donation to the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation at give.piedmont.org/kcaf or via the KCAF website, kimatkins.net.
