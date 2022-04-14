Leaders from Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Newton hospitals joined with family members of Kimberley Chance Atkins recently for the presentation of a $150,000 donation from the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation. The donation will be used to establish the Kimberley Chance Atkins Fund to provide breast health services at both hospitals.
CONYERS – The Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation recently provided a philanthropic gift of $150,000 to Piedmont Healthcare Foundation to start the Kimberley Chance Atkins Fund at Piedmont Newton and Piedmont Rockdale hospitals.
This donation, which will be split between the hospitals, will fund breast health screenings and diagnostics for uninsured patients.
“We thank the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation for their generosity in helping patients in our communities gain access to the care they need,” said Blake Watts, CEO of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
David Kent, CEO of Piedmont Newton Hospital, added, “This new fund enables us to provide breast cancer care close to home for even more women in our communities. We’re grateful for the opportunity.”
The Women’s Diagnostic Center at Piedmont Newton and the Breast Center at Piedmont Rockdale will work together with Piedmont’s Patient Connection Center East to qualify patients who are in need of this type of assistance, and arrange their appointments.
“This gift is the result of years of generous contributions from our foundation’s ardent supporters who believe in the Kim Atkins mindset of the importance of education and early detection of breast cancer,” said Brenda Edwards, executive director of the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation. “This partnership with Piedmont ensures we’ll continue KCAF’s mission to reach women for life-saving care.”
Members of the community may now also contribute to the Kimberley Chance Atkins Fund. For more information about how to give, visit http://give.piedmont.org/kcaf.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
