CONYERS — After 13 successful years of providing support, education, and funding for mammograms and procedures for those facing breast cancer in the Rockdale and Newton communities, the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation (KCAF), along with the Atkins family, has decided to dissolve the foundation and has disbursed remaining funds to organizations, entities and partners to be used in a manner consistent with the KCAF mission.
The Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation was chartered in 2009 in memory of teacher, wife, mother and friend Kim Atkins, who passed away at the age of 32 after two battles with breast cancer. The KCAF was formed with the mission to promote breast health in Rockdale and Newton counties through invaluable partnerships with organizations such as Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Specialists, Summit Radiology, the Rockdale and Newton Health Departments, and more.
“The Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation is proud to have funded more than 2,700 screenings, diagnostic mammograms, and procedures for uninsured and underinsured women and men in Rockdale and Newton since 2011,” said KCAF Executive Director Brenda Edwards. “We couldn’t have accomplished this without our partners at the hospitals and health departments referring us to women in need of screening and care.”
In its 13 years, the KCAF has funded mammograms and procedures by hosting a number of profitable fundraisers including an annual tennis tournament, the Walk with Angels, Turkey Breast Trot 5K, Breast Party in Town, and more. KCAF board members and volunteers hosted “lunch and learn” sessions on breast health and awareness with churches, businesses, and civic groups and served as a support system for breast cancer survivors. Since 2016, the foundation has awarded more than $18,000 in scholarships annually to graduating seniors pursuing degrees in the health care field.
For many years KCAF sponsored the Wall of Hope in the Women’s Diagnostic Center of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, and later at Piedmont Newton, where breast cancer survivors were nominated, selected, and recognized with their portraits showcased at the center. KCAF opened Kim’s Closet at Piedmont Rockdale in 2015 as a location for women affected by cancer to acquire wigs, scarves, pillows, lap blankets, journals and prosthetics during their cancer treatments. Fundraising enabled KCAF to purchase robes for both hospital women’s centers and assisted in purchasing mammography chairs and other equipment to aid in breast cancer treatment.
“We are extremely grateful to those who have supported the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation over the years, whether as a sponsor or participant in an event, a healthcare employee, or a volunteer. It’s truly bittersweet to see something that’s been such a positive force in the community come to an end, but it’s time for a new chapter,” said KCAF President Benny Atkins. “I can’t thank my daughter, Abbey Atkins Beckham, our board members, and partners over the years enough for being part of this life-changing ride in Kim’s memory that will hopefully have long-term positive impacts on those individuals and families affected by breast cancer in Rockdale and Newton counties."
The KCAF legacy will continue as funds donors entrusted to the organization have been reallocated, including a $150,000 gift to the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation, to be used for funding mammograms and providing support for those facing breast cancer.
Those interested in donating to continue KCAF’s mission are encouraged to do so by making a donation to the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation at give.piedmont.org/kcaf or via the KCAF website, kimatkins.net.
