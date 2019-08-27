CONYERS - The Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation is now seeking nominations for the Wall of Hope that is featured in both the Women’s Diagnostic Center at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and the Women’s Center at Piedmont Newton Hospital.
The Wall of Hope displays portraits of those who have experienced breast cancer. The Wall of Hope features portraits of breast cancer survivors to inspire and provide hope for women and men facing uncertain and daunting diagnoses.
Women nominated for the Wall of Hope must meet the following criteria:
• Be an employee or resident in Newton County or Rockdale County
• Be a breast cancer survivor
• Be an example of strength and hope to friends and supporters
Please send the following information to: Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation, Wall of Hope Nominations, Attention: Brenda Edwards, P.O. Box 80039, Conyers, GA 30013, or brendasedwards@comcast.net
• Name of Survivor
• Address
• Phone Number
• Number of years cancer free
• Person nominating Survivor
• Address
• Phone Number
• How has the person you’re nominating been an example of hope and strength to friends and supporters?
The deadline for nominations is Friday, Sept. 20. Finalists will be notified by letter and phone call. Appointments will be available to schedule the official photograph for the Wall. Please have accurate information on application.
Those selected to participate in the Wall of Hope will be honored at Piedmont Newton Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.