CONYERS — Kimberly Heard took another step forward Thursday night in her quest to be named the Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Youth of the Year.
In 2019 Heard, a member of the Barksdale Boys & Girls Club in Conyers, was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta 2019 Youth of the Year and Youth of the Year for the state of Georgia. On Thursday night, Heard was named the Southeast Youth of the Year and will now move on to compete for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Youth of the Year.
Heard has been recognized for her strong leadership and unwavering commitment to making a difference in her school, club and community.
Heard’s participation in CareerBound, a career readiness program, and Money Matters, which teaches kids the principles of saving money, helped Heard broaden her horizons. She says the Keystone service and leadership program for high school students has taught her the value of giving back and making good choices.
Through Keystone, she learned to embrace connections with others, stand up for herself and to present as a leader. At the club, Heard enjoyed going “to the other side of the building” to help take care of the smaller kids.
Heard wants to advocate for kids who are under-represented, and improve the standard of equality in America. If she could change one thing in the world, she said it would be “improving the access of information in communities.”
“If there was more information on life beyond college, I feel like the success rate for students would be higher, but also the happiness of both students and adults,” said Heard.
