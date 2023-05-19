Barksdale Elementary School pre-K teacher Kimberly Tomlinson, center, was recently named a finalist for Pre-K Teacher of the Year. All finalists receive a $500 check and go on to compete for the title.
Barksdale Elementary School pre-K teacher Kimberly Tomlinson has been named one of six finalists for Pre-K Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
Each finalist receives a $500 cash prize from the Georgia Foundation for Early Care and Learning after their applications were reviewed and scored by a panel of impartial judges. Next the finalists will each receive a classroom observation this fall, submit a small group video to be scored by outside judges, and face a panel for a personal interview.
Other finalists are Kerri Metcalf from Hollis Hand Elementary in Troup County, Charlotte Richards from Chattahoochee County Pre-K in Chattahoochee County, Shereka Jenkins from St. John Child Development Center in Fulton County, Merodie Brown from New Odyssey for Children in Gwinnett County, and Robin Davis from The Sunshine House #63 in DeKalb County.
In September, DECAL will select a winner from a local public school system and a winner from a private child care center. They will receive a $3,000 check for themselves, $2,000 for a classroom makeover and supplies, and funds to cover out of the classroom costs while the teacher is away.
“All Georgians can be proud of Georgia’s Pre-K Program that helps lay a solid foundation on which the academic careers of the state’s four year olds can be built,” said Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. “Since the program was piloted in 1992, more than 2 million children have entered kindergarten better prepared to succeed. That preparation, however, would not have been possible without the dedicated Pre-K teachers and assistants who implement this program every day. Recognizing these committed professionals by choosing Pre-K Teachers of the Year is one small way to thank them for their efforts. We always enjoy meeting them and gleaning best practices from their classroom visits and observations.”
Among other requirements, candidates for Georgia’s Pre-K Teacher of the Year must have been employed as a Georgia’s Pre-K lead teacher during the 2022-2023 school year, taught as a lead teacher in a Georgia’s Pre-K classroom for a minimum of three years, and must be planning to continue as a lead teacher in a Georgia’s Pre-K classroom during the 2023-2024 school year. Winners will serve as ambassadors for Georgia’s Pre-K Program including public speaking, representing Georgia’s Pre-K at various meetings, and modeling effective classroom practices.
This school year approximately 77,000 4-year-olds attended Georgia’s Pre-K Program in-person, virtually, or through a hybrid model. The voluntary, lottery-funded Pre-K program has been recognized as one of the top programs in the nation, based on quality standards, teacher qualifications, and enrollment. Georgia’s Pre-K Program is universal – meaning that any age eligible child residing in Georgia may attend the program regardless of family income. Georgia’s model for providing the Pre-K program is unique in that it is offered through a public-private partnership in local school systems, in private child care centers, and in other facilities.
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is responsible for meeting the child care and early education needs of Georgia’s children and their families. It administers the nationally recognized Georgia’s Pre-K Program; licenses child care centers and home-based child care; administers Georgia's Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS) Program and federal nutrition programs; and manages Quality Rated, Georgia’s community-powered child care rating system.
The department also houses the Head Start State Collaboration Office, distributes federal funding to enhance the quality and availability of child care, and works collaboratively with Georgia child care resource and referral agencies and organizations throughout the state to enhance early care and education. For more information, go to www.decal.ga.gov.
