CONYERS — Kimya Motley, a domestic violence survivor and founder of Haven of Light International Inc., has been awarded a Challenge Coin by Marsy’s Law for Georgia. Motley was awarded the token of appreciation for her dedication in advocating for victims’ rights, along with her extensive involvement with Marsy’s Law for Georgia.
￼Challenge coins are a keepsake that represents outstanding achievements within an organization and are awarded when individuals overcome tremendous obstacles to achieve their goals. Marsy’s Law for Georgia recognizes individuals with challenge coins as a token of their commitment to justice and dedication to raising awareness of victims’ rights, particularly during the turbulent times of COVID-19.
As a domestic violence survivor, Motley turned her personal tragedies into triumphs by dedicating her career to helping other domestic violence victims reframe their lives. As the CEO for Haven of Light International, she leads a faith-based effort to restore families after domestic violence. She also spearheaded the movement to revive the once defunct domestic violence task force in Newton County.
“I am honored to be awarded a Marsy’s Law for Georgia Challenge Coin,” said Motley. “Being involved in an organization that is going above and beyond to advocate for victims’ rights has truly been impactful. I hope to continue my work with Marsy’s Law to help bring awareness of victims’ rights to all Georgians.”
In September 2011, Motley, at the time a teacher at C.J. Hicks Elementary in Rockdale County, was shot four times by her estranged husband, Terrence Roberson while she was dropping her 10-year-old daughter off at school. Roberson also shot her daughter once in the neck. Roberson turned himself in to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office hours later.
Both Motley and her daughter recovered, and the experience prompted Motley to begin to speak out and write about domestic violence issues. In 2018, Motley advocated for the passage of Marsy’s Law, an amendment to the state constitution that provides for enforcement of victims’ rights in domestic violence cases.
“Kimya has been committed to helping Marsy’s Law for Georgia since day one,” said Erinn Mahathey, National Outreach director for Marsy’s Law for All. “She helped advocate for the law before implementation and continued to support us post-election. She’s a wonderful victims’ advocate, and we can’t wait to see how she continues to change the future for herself and others,” she added.
Motley’s work with Marsy’s Law for Georgia has helped raise awareness of the organization’s efforts and existence throughout the state. She is currently a Marsy’s Law for Georgia advisory board member and in this role, works alongside other victims’ advocates to create ways to help educate Georgians on Marsy’s Law. During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week this year in April, she was featured in Marsy’s Law for All’s “Purple Light 2020” video, which encouraged supporters to light their homes and business buildings purple to honor crime victims. Motley was also featured in a Georgia News Network radio interview this year discussing the new Marsy’s Law for Georgia and Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia’s victims’ rights notification card, which was designed for law enforcement to use at crime scenes to provide victims with information about their rights.
Motley also has been nationally recognized for her success as a dedicated leader for victims’ rights and healing. In her first few years as a leading domestic violence advocate, she received a commendation from former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and was named an Everyday Hero by The Investigation Discovery Channel for her work in her pursuit of equal rights for victims. As a result of her work in the state of Georgia, Motley was awarded the Gender Justice Award by the Georgia Commission on Family Violence in September 2019.
In addition, Motley is the author of Born of Violence, a memoir which within a month of its release made it to number four on the Amazon Hot New Releases List for Partner Abuse and has been featured on Good Day Atlanta. Born of Violence is not only an inspiring account of survival, but it is also a moving call to action for victims of domestic violence.
Past Marsy’s Law Challenge coin recipients include Beverly Muhammad, Marsy’s Law for Georgia Advisory board member and Peter Skandalakis, Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council (PAC) of Georgia’s executive director. More recipients will be announced next year. To nominate a crime victim’s advocate for consideration, please contact Maggie McDaniel at mmcdaniel@c21pr.com.
