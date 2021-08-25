Kite surfer dies after slamming into Fort Lauderdale home By Melissa Alonso and Rebekah Riess, CNN Aug 25, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A kite surfer who crashed into a beachfront home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday has died, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said.The man, who was in his 50s, was transported to a hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries just after 1 p.m. ET, Gollan said.Fire rescue crews were dispatched to the home around 10 a.m. after reports that a man "had flown into the side of a residence," Gollan said.A bystander told fire rescue crews the man had launched from a beach a couple of homes down before striking the north side of the home, according to Gollan. The man's orange kite was still draped over the home's balconies while rescue crews were at the scene.Crews "experienced heavy winds and a strong thunderstorm" that moved quickly into the area around the time of the incident, Gollan added.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +9 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 23 The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Florida Fort Lauderdale North America Society Southeastern United States Sports And Recreation Surfing The Americas United States Water Sports Stephen Gollan Rescue Surfer Meteorology Transports Kite Thunderstorm Wind More News News Body camera footage shows 2019 beating of Black man by Louisiana state police officer By Nick Valencia and Peter Nickeas, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News A Black veteran is killed by police after 911 call says he has a gun. But his sister says a crisis team should have been sent By Mark Morales, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News 'I think we already broke:' Mississippi's nurses are resigning to protect themselves from Covid-19 burnout By Madeline Holcombe, Erica Hill and Laura Dolan, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 News Kite surfer dies after slamming into Fort Lauderdale home By Melissa Alonso and Rebekah Riess, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Aces face Dream after clinching playoff berth Body camera footage shows 2019 beating of Black man by Louisiana state police officer A Black veteran is killed by police after 911 call says he has a gun. But his sister says a crisis team should have been sent Bruce Arians imposes stricter COVID rules for Bucs 'I think we already broke:' Mississippi's nurses are resigning to protect themselves from Covid-19 burnout Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesThousands more evacuated as California wildfire swells 24 times its size in 2 daysRockdale County naming new teen center after native son Grady JarrettRockdale Clerk of Courts Janice Morris offers notary trainingCommissioner Alana Sanders claims cease and desist notice is a personal attackHealth Department opens COVID-19 testing site at Springfield Baptist Church in ConyersNewton County Jail BlotterRockdale County Jail BlotterCotton virus confirmed in 24 Georgia countiesFull Covid-19 vaccine approval won't just boost confidence. It'll likely lead to new business requirements, surgeon general saysCovington's mask mandate does not conflict with governor's order, says city attorney Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: August is National Dog Month. How did your favorite canine friend join the family? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We adopted our dog from a shelter. We adopted our dog from a non-profit organization. We purchased our dog from a pet store. We adopted/purchased our dog from a breeder. Our dog just showed up one day and now it's family. A friend or family member gave us a dog from a litter. We're really not sure. It just showed up. We don't have a dog. Our dog joined the family in a way not listed here. Vote View Results Back We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.