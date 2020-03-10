The Knights of Columbus Father Charles Kerscher Council 10004 in Conyers and Saint Maximilian Kolbe Fourth Degree Assembly 3085 recently presented checks in the amount of $1,200 to the Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial. The funds were raised by the Council by holding a Trivia Night at St. Pius X Catholic Church and from the Assembly’s budget to support the military.
The Knights are longtime supporters of the Walk Of Heroes, a Conyers memorial to the men and women of the United States military that have given so freely to defend the freedoms that we all enjoy. Retired Army Capt. Tommy Clack is president of the Walk of Heroes.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic Fraternal Society founded in 1882 on the principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism. The local Council, which was formed over 30 years ago, is an active ministry of St. Pius X Church. The Assembly is composed of men from Councils in Conyers and Covington. Together they support local charities such as the Pregnancy Crisis Center, NAMI, a mental health advocacy group, Meals on Wheels and various other programs that benefit children and adults of the Conyers/Rockdale community and military organizations. Founded in Connecticut, the Knights have grown to be one of the largest fraternal benefit societies in America, with Councils and Assemblies throughout America and many foreign countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.