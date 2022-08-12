Photos taken at the scene of the fatal helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were shared by a Los Angeles County firefighter during the cocktail hour at an awards ceremony a month after the crash, according to witness testimony.

On Wednesday, the trial was launched for a federal civil lawsuit filed by Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, which claims that photos from the January 2020 crash were shared by county fire and sheriff's department employees in settings irrelevant to the investigation, including at a bar.

Jason Kravarik, Natasha Chen, Amir Vera and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

