ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.

"Georgia recently announced record-breaking numbers for fiscal year 2022, and companies like SungEel are evidence that the rapidly growing electric mobility ecosystem continues to generate new jobs for hardworking Georgians across the state," said Kemp. "Korea has been a key partner in Georgia’s growing sustainable technology industry, and I’m excited that SungEel chose the Peach State for their first U.S. facility. Welcome to Georgia!"

