CONYERS - The Korean War Certificate of Honor ceremony planned for March 26 at American Legion Post 77 in Conyers has been postponed indefinitely due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and concern for the health and safety of Georgia's aging veterans.
With 2020 being the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea and the Georgia Department of Veterans Services (GDVS) partnered to say “Thank You” to Korean War veterans for their honorable military service and personal sacrifice by hosting a special medal and certificate ceremony.
The Conyers ceremony was to include Korean War veterans from Rockdale, Newton, Henry, Morgan, Walton and Barrow counties, as well as veterans in south Gwinnett and east DeKalb counties.
Other ceremonies being postponed included March 31 at the Atlanta VA Clinic in Decatur, and April 9 at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church in Silver Creek.
GDVS said in the release related to the postponement that all ceremonies will be rescheduled in the future.
"Veterans who have signed up for one of these ceremonies will be notified once a new date has been scheduled. The GDVS will maintain a secure copy of all applications until the ceremonies have been rescheduled. We regret any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to seeing you at a future ceremony."
For more information about the postponements, please call the GDVS Public Information Division at 404-656-5933.
