The year 2020 marks the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War (June 25,1950). On Thursday, March 26, the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea and the Georgia Department of Veterans Services will partner to say "Thank You" to Korean War veterans for their honorable military service and personal sacrifice by hosting a special medal and certificate ceremony. This special ceremony is being hosted by the Walk of Heroes/Veterans War Memorial and American Legion Post 77 at 674 American Legion Road in Conyers, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The event will involve the presentation of the Republic of Korea’s Ambassador for Peace Medal and Georgia’s Korean War Veteran Certificate of Honor. Every Georgia veteran with honorable service during the Korean War (June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953) is eligible to receive this certificate and peace medal lapel pin (This includes veterans with service in-country and those who were stationed elsewhere in other capacities). It is also available for veterans who participated in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations through Dec. 31, 1955. Thus, military service from June 25, 1950 to Dec. 31, 1955 qualifies for this honor.
"This ceremony is targeting veterans in Rockdale, Newton, Henry, Morgan, Walton and Barrow counties, as well as veterans in south Gwinnett and east DeKalb," said Walk of Heroes Chairman Tommy Clack. "The Korean War is called 'The Forgotten War,' and we want to make sure every eligible living veteran in these counties is aware of this opportunity and attends to receive their long overdue recognition. Our own General Raymond G. Davis was awarded the Medal of Honor (our nation's highest medal for bravery in combat) during the Marines' Chosin Reservoir Battle, in Korea in 1950."
The Ambassador for Peace Medal began to be presented as a special memento for those American veterans who returned to the Republic of Korea through the revisit program. The honor was expanded to veterans who have been unable to participate in the revisit program.
The state’s Certificate of Honor will be personalized with the Korean War veteran’s name, rank, branch of service, and dates of service printed over the seal of the State of Georgia and includes the official Korean War logo. These certificates are signed by Gov. Brian Kemp and GDVS Commissioner Mike Roby.
To file for this honor, veterans can call the Georgia Department of Veterans Services at 404-656-5933. Since Walk of Heroes wants to make sure every eligible veteran can sign up, veterans can call Tommy Clack's cell phone number at 404-401-7142 and the form will be mailed to them. Please leave your name, phone number and mailing address.
Deadline for getting the forms in is March 12.
