CONYERS — La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham is the newest community partner as part of the Georgia International Horse Park’s (GIHP) sponsorship program.
“We are delighted to have La Quinta Inn and Suites as a partner of the Horse Park,” said GIHP Director Jennifer Bexley. “The sponsorship program began as a means to connect our visitors and community to local and national products and services. We think La Quinta Inn and Suites is a valuable addition to the program.”
The construction of the Conyers La Quinta Inn and Suites at 1184 Dogwood Drive was completed in 1996 for the Olympic equestrian events held at the Georgia International Horse Park. The hotel has continued to offer accommodations—undergoing several renovations to ultimately improve the customer’s experience—for visitors, clients, and participants of the park’s events over the years.
“The hotel and its staff have been excited to see the Conyers community grow and develop since the Olympics,” said Anna Hiven, general manager of Operations at La Quinta Inn and Suites. “The hotel has remained an enthusiastic host of the Georgia International Horse Park’s events, especially since the hotel is pet friendly, and the Horse Park has expanded to include a variety of dog shows. As a community partner, La Quinta Inn and Suites looks forward to an even closer partnership in 2020 and beyond.”
La Quinta Inn and Suites is located just five miles from the Georgia International Horse Park. Visitors of the GIHP’s 200 annual events will find newly renovated rooms, free Bright Side Breakfast, free ultra-fast Wi-Fi, microwaves and refrigerators in all rooms, free parking, 24-hour Bright Side Market, and an expanded fitness center with 24-hour access. Guests can also earn Wyndham Reward points with every stay. The hotel offers special rates and group discounts for visitors of the Horse Park. La Quinta Inn and Suites is conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, shopping, Olde Town Conyers, and other attractions.
The Georgia International Horse Park, owned and operated by the city of Conyers, opened its doors in September 1995 as the venue for equestrian, mountain biking, and pentathlon events of the 1996 Olympic Games. Today, the GIHP hosts a variety of special events, equestrian competitions, festivals, weddings, receptions, corporate meetings, and sports competitions. The park’s sprawling 1,400 acres hosts an estimated 500,000 people annually.
