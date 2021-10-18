COVINGTON — An offer to donate land to Newton County to be used as a park has been withdrawn after District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson complained that he hadn’t been included in negotiations over the donation.
The family of John and Ruth Addison had offered to donated 4 acres at 11869 Brown Bridge Road that adjoins 11 acres of greenspace the county owns. The Addison donation would have provided access to the county’s property from Brown Bridge Road.
In discussion of the proposed donation at the Board of Commissioners Sept. 21 meeting, County Manager Lloyd Kerr said John Addison Jr. had asked that the donation be accepted by Oct. 5 and had some conditions he would like placed on future use of the land. Those conditions included naming the park in memory of his parents, John and Ruth Addison Sr.; using the existing home on the property as a reading resource center for youngsters; naming the center after Ruth Addison, who was a long-time teacher in Newton County; and preserving the pecan trees on the property as much as possible. Kerr said the house, built in 1910, is structurally sound but would need some upgrades.
Kerr asked that commissioners accept the donation so that the county could move forward with the closing on the schedule requested by Addison Jr.
“Time is of the essence here, where he is on a schedule and, obviously, we would like to have the donation,” said Kerr.
However, Henderson, in whose district the property lies, said he found it disrespectful that he had not been consulted on the project and asked that the decision be tabled for 30 days.
“If tabling it is going to offend anybody I’m sorry, but that’s what I’m going to ask,” said Henderson.
Kerr pointed out that Henderson had been involved in previous discussions about the property. “The only thing we are doing now is accepting the property,” said Kerr, adding that no plans have been made for its use other than the requests from Addison.
Henderson said he would like to consult with District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason and District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders on the future use of the property since it lies close to their districts. He also said he wanted to discuss the donation with Addison Jr.
Henderson made a motion to table acceptance of the donation for 30 days and Sanders seconded it. During discussion, Kerr said there was some risk that Addison would withdraw his offer.
“(Henderson’s) willing to run the risk of Mr. Addison withdrawing his donation, and if that’s the case that’s something he has to live with,” said District 4 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan.
The vote to table the donation was unanimous.
