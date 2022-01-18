Los Angeles police are looking for the assailant who killed a store employee in the city's Hancock Park neighborhood.
The killer stabbed Brianna Kupfer, 24, with a knife before fleeing down the back alley of the store last Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.
The attacker was not known to the victim and was a random walk-in to the store, LAPD said. Police have not publicized the name of the store but said it's located in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue.
Police believe the suspect is homeless and described him as a tall, thin Black man wearing a white N95 mask. He wore a dark hoodie, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes and was carrying a dark backpack.
The victim, from Pacific Palisades, was enrolled in extension courses at UCLA, the university said.
"She is a dedicated person, she was at work that day, I don't know why she was there alone," her father, Todd Kupfer, told Fox News.
He said Brianna was curious about the world and competitive with her three siblings. "She was a great role model, she was very, very caring. She was reserved and quiet and shy at times and some other times she'd be the life of the party and she just -- she really is the role model," the father said.
"I'm so proud of what she's accomplished and where she was going."
Police said they plan to hold a press conference later Tuesday to announce a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
