CONYERS - Following 2020 when pandemic concerns led to a virtual Memorial Day ceremony and the outright cancellation of the Veterans Day ceremony at the Walk of Heroes/Veterans War Memorial, 2021 saw a large crowd of both young and old attend the Memorial Day ceremony at the site, located adjacent to Black Shoals Park.
The ceremony began with the Rockdale County Fire Rescue Honor Guard presenting the colors as James Bledsoe of the Georgia Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Rockdale native and world-renowned opera singer Theresa Hamm-Smith sang the National Anthem.
Pastor John Mark Oliver Sr. of First Baptist Church of Conyers gave the invocation, and Butts County Board of Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. and Dep. Matthew Helton of the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office gave welcoming remarks.
Walk of Heroes board member Tommy Morgan recognized guests and fellow directors. Veterans stood when their respective service songs were played during a medley of service songs, and then board vice-chair Dusty Brown introduced the keynote speaker and his step-son, Chaplain Lt. Col. Stacey L. Hanson, a native of Rockdale County.
Hanson is a licensed and ordained United Methodist Church pastor and the division chief of Plans, Programs and Training, Headquarters, Air Force Reserve Command, Robins Air Force Base. He directs the total force Chaplain Candidate Program.
Hanson, who also served as chaplain at Arlington National Cemetery, said memory is a funny thing.
"There are memories that you want to keep, but you lose with age," he said. "Then there are memories that you wish you could lose, but you can't seem to get rid of them."
Hanson noted the current gratefulness people extend to military personnel today and said when he is in uniform, he doesn't mind being thanked most days, except on Memorial Day.
"The purpose of Memorial Day is not to thank the ones who have or are serving," Hanson said. "The purpose of Memorial Day is to remember the ones who served and never made it home, and we need to redirect our appreciation on that day."
Hanson recalled several instances of conducting services at Arlington National Cemetery for veterans killed during wartime, including Col. Noel Hoblet, a medical officer who served in WWII and Korea, but was killed in 1952 when a transport plane carrying him and 16 others to a base in Alaska crashed on the side of a glacier high in the Canadian mountains.
"It was so high up that they could not recover his remains until 2012 when the glacier had melted enough for the crash site to be found," Hanson said. " he remains were brought to Arlington National Cemetery to be laid to rest. His two sons were Air Force pilots who served in Vietnam. They asked me after the ceremony if I could stand with them, three abreast, as they stood before their father's grave, and render one final gesture of honor, the slow hand salute that is always rendered when you honor the dead."
Hanson noted welcoming the men of Lt. David Gray's platoon to Arlington. Gray, from Conyers, was killed in action on Aug. 8, 2012 in Afghanistan and buried at Arlington.
"His men got home four months after he did, and marched from Dover, Del. to Arlington National Cemetery," Hanson said. "They came straight from deployment and started the march, which lasted seven days. I was at Arlington when they got there, and one by one, they came to stand before that cemetery plot and render that slow hand salute, because they remembered what Memorial Day is all about. It is about honoring the dead, not the living."
Hanson recalled leading a group on a tour of Israel, and them being there when Israeli soldiers were attacked by Hamas and Israel called up its reservists, noting that every Israeli adult is a reservist until they turn 40. He said he was worried and feared about keeping his group safe and secure if Israel went to war.
"These thoughts had never gone though my mind before," he said. "Then I realized, it was Memorial Day at home, and the reason I had never had to sit in a conflicted country with enemies all around me, the reason I had never had to worry and fear was because of those who had gone before me to ensure that I never would, and that none of us will ever have to feel what it feels like to be in a country surrounded by enemies that is now under attack. So we all owe a slow hand salute to those who made it possible for us to feast and be merry on what otherwise is a pretty somber day."
On the gates of Arlington National Cemetery and other national cemeteries are inscribed the words from the poem 'Bivouac of the Dead' by Theodore O'Hara: "The muffled drum’s sad roll has beat the soldier’s last tattoo; No more on life’s parade shall meet that brave and fallen few. On Fame’s eternal camping-ground their silent tents are spread, but Glory guards, with solemn round the bivouac of the dead."
Hanson said when people show appreciation to veterans on Memorial Day, it leaves most veterans feeling uneasy because they know it's not their day.
"Perhaps instead, when you see a veteran on Memorial Day, you might say something like 'On behalf of the ones who aren't here to be thanked, thank you for your service. I won't forget them.' That would certainly make us feel a little better.
"Stop to remember, and learn and tell the stories of veterans who died for our country and freedom," he added. "It is part of the process of remembering. It is stories like these that we can learn and remember and tell, and rituals like this that we can add to our weekend celebration, and modify the veteran greeting, we can much better 'guard with solemn around the bivouac of the dead.' If not, we will be guilty of that tricky memory that I talked about at the beginning."
Nine organizations presented wreaths at the ceremony, including seven local chapters of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution:
• Atlanta Chapter, Atlanta
• Baron DeKalb, Decatur
• Col. John McIntosh, Conyers
• John Clarke, Social Circle
• Matthew Talbot, Monroe
• Sergeant Newton, Covington
• William McIntosh, Jackson.
Also presenting wreaths were the Georgia Vietnam Veterans Association, Chapter 5, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 5290.
Following Taps and closing remarks by Norman Wheeler, Walk of Heroes board president, Pastor Dave Benson of Conyers First United Methodist Church gave the benediction to end the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.