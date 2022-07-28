There is a little less shade in Covington's Historic Square park after a large magnolia limb broke off Tuesday evening. In the background, Ken Malcom, community development director for the city of Covington, and Bryan Fazio, public information officer for Newton County, survey the damage.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
A large limb broke off this magnolia in the Covington Square park Tuesday, bringing down other limbs with it.
COVINGTON — Time has taken its toll on one of the two landmark magnolia trees in the Historic Square park in downtown Covington. Tuesday at about 6 p.m. a large limb from the magnolia on the south side of the Square came crashing down, bringing down other limbs with it.
Though there were pedestrians on the Square, no one was standing underneath the limb when it came down. Workers from Arbor Equity, the firm that contracts with the city for maintenance of the landscape on the Square, worked into the night to remove the broken limbs.
Ken Malcom, community development director for the city of Covington, said Arbor Equity, the city's own arborist and a third party have evaluated the tree to determine its overall health, as well as the health of the second magnolia on the Square. Malcom estimated the age of the two magnolias, which were planted at the same time, to be between 120 to 150 years, based on historic photos.
Once the city receives a recommendation on the future of the two trees, Malcom said the city will consult with Newton County to decide next steps. In 2013 the city took over maintenance of the Square Park through a memorandum of understanding with Newton County, which owns the park. That agreement dictates that the city will provide maintenance for the park but that permanent changes must be approved by the county. The agreement also spells out that the city and county have each identified the Square as a component of their economic development strategies and that events on the Square will be held to promote tourism and economic development. The memorandum automatically renews on an annual basis.
The city contracted with Arbor Equity in 2014 to provide care to the trees in the Square park. At that time, the company determined that work needed to be done to alleviate compaction of the soil underneath the trees and to remove mistletoe but that none of the trees needed to be removed.
Malcom said wood from the broken limb has been saved and a purpose for it will be determined at a later date.
