CONYERS — The Georgia International Horse Park will be the site of the first in a series of large-scale, drive-through food distribution events sponsored by the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
The distribution will be held Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The horse park is located at 1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy. NE, Conyers. The Atlanta Community Food Bank is working locally in conjunction with Springfield Christian Ministries and Covington First United Methodist Church.
According to Heather Moon, public relations manager for the Food Bank, the horse park distribution is one in a series of events scheduled from February through June.
“These distribution locations are chosen because they are Food Bank priority counties where local resources are currently being stretched thin trying to meet the needs of families living with food insecurity,” Moon said.
During Wednesday’s food distribution event, food recipients will be asked to open their trunk and remain in their vehicle while volunteers and staff place food boxes in cars. The Food Bank plans to give out enough food for 1,000 households. The food boxes will each weigh about 30 pounds and include items such as a meat protein, dairy items like yogurt and/or milk, fresh produce and other nutritious pantry items. A maximum of two households will be served per vehicle.
According to the Food Bank, the 2020 COVID impact report projects that 1 in 7 (16%) Georgians are food insecure, and 1 in 5 children (16%) in Georgia are food insecure. Due to increased demand related to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Community Food Bank is distributing, on average, nearly 50% more food each month than the same period a year ago.
For information about Atlanta Community Food Bank please visit: www.acfb.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.