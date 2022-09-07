Las Vegas police execute search warrants in connection with death of veteran journalist Jeff German

Jeff German, seen here on the Las Vegas Strip in June 2021, was found dead outside his home on September 3, the newspaper said. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department served search warrants September 7 in relation to the death of German.
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department served search warrants Wednesday in relation to the death of Jeff German, the former Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter, the department said.
German was found dead outside of his Las Vegas home on Saturday, according to police. The Review-Journal said German was found with "stab wounds." The Clark County Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed to CNN that the cause of German's death was multiple sharp force injuries, and the manner of his death was homicide.
Police confirmed to CNN that LVMPD was serving search warrants related to the homicide, but did not immediately provide any additional information. A search warrant may be issued when a judge finds probable cause that police will find evidence of a crime.
Uniformed officers and police vehicles were seen on Wednesday morning outside the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, according to local media. It is unclear if the activity is connected to the investigation into German's death.
Police would not provide CNN information on what activity transpired at the address linked to Telles. CNN has reached out to Telles and his office for comment.
The Review-Journal released a statement on the death of German this weekend.
"The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff," said Executive Editor Glenn Cook, according to the paper. "He was the gold standard of the news business. It's hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places."
