Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in a death after his car rear-ended another car and left one person dead, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
LVMPD responded to the crash early Tuesday -- around 3:39 a.m. -- near an intersection where they found a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota RAV4 that was on fire. Firefighters responded and found a person dead inside the Toyota, police said.
"The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota," LVMPD said in a Twitter thread.
Ruggs, 22, was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet and remained on scene where he was showing signs of impairment, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center of Southern Nevada with non-life threatening injuries.
"We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family," the team's statement read. "We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."
