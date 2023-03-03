EASTERN TENT CATERPILLAR photocredit MelindaMyers.com.jpg

Eastern tent caterpillars crawling on top of their webby tent.

 Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Start this year’s tree pest management with a stroll through the landscape. As you enjoy the scenery, be sure to look for any unwelcome pests that may be overwintering on the twigs of trees.

Look for and remove egg masses of tent caterpillars now through spring. These clusters of eggs look like shiny blobs of mud surrounding the twigs. Each egg mass contains hundreds and in some cases thousands of eggs.

