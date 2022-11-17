Latest North Korea long-range missile had potential to reach US mainland, Japan says

North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ramped up missile tests this year.

 Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP/FILE

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, the second missile test by the Kim Jong Un regime in two days. Japan said it had the potential range to reach the US mainland.

The ICBM was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang, and flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) east, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. The US said it was a "brazen" violation of UN resolutions.

CNN's Emiko Jokuza contributed to this report.

