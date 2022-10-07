COVINGTON — Laura Lambert, a Newton College & Career Academy biotechnology teacher, is Newton County School System’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. She will now represent Newton County Schools in the Georgia Teacher of the Year Program. Lambert’s prizes included $1,000 cash and a crystal vase from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, $500 cash from Covington Ford, and a dozen red roses.

Blake Alexander of East Newton Elementary School and Tiffany Pinnock of West Newton Elementary School were this year’s runners up. They each received a crystal vase award from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Videos