The race between Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District appears headed to a recount, but it likely will be a few weeks until it gets underway.

As of Friday morning, with almost all the votes tallied, Boebert leads Frisch by only 551 votes in what had been considered a safely Republican district. In Colorado, any race decided by a margin that's 0.5% or less of the votes earned by the top finisher is automatically recounted. The current margin of 551 votes is about 0.34% of Boebert's 163,758 votes.

Recommended for you

CNN's Chandelis Duster and Renée Rigdon contributed to this report.

Tags

Trending Videos