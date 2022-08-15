RivianEvent_1358.JPG

This rendering shows the Rivian site bounded by Interstate 20, Old Mill Road, U.S. Highway 278 and Davis Academy Road. Most of the Rivian project site lies within Morgan County.

The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has alerted law enforcement officials about incidents of vandalism, dumping and trespassing at Stanton Springs North, the economic development site where a Rivian Automotive assembly plant will be constructed.

According to the JDA, there have been multiple accounts of violations on the Stanton Springs North property. The vandalism includes broken windows in some of the homes that were sold and vacated in order to make way for the development.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.

