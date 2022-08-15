The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has alerted law enforcement officials about incidents of vandalism, dumping and trespassing at Stanton Springs North, the economic development site where a Rivian Automotive assembly plant will be constructed.
According to the JDA, there have been multiple accounts of violations on the Stanton Springs North property. The vandalism includes broken windows in some of the homes that were sold and vacated in order to make way for the development.
The JDA issued a statement Monday saying that no police reports have been filed yet but that law enforcement has been made aware of the incidents.
“We have alerted local law enforcement of Morgan, Newton and Walton counties as well as the city of Social Circle about these violations,” the JDA said in its statement. “We will continue to be vigilant of the site and work in partnership with law enforcement as we increase measures to deter any senseless acts of criminal behavior.”
Stanton Springs North encompasses about 2,000 acres along Interstate 20 in Walton and Morgan counties. The Rivian development has generated strong opposition in the surrounding community, particularly in the Rutledge area.
The JDA noted that Stanton Springs South, where a Takeda biopharma facility and a Meta data center are located and another data center is under construction, has been a part of the area for more than 20 years.
“We have never experienced vandalism or trespassing to this level, and it is unacceptable,” the JDA said. “Illegal activity will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted, if necessary.”
