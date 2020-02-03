ATLANTA - On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Georgia Sheriff’s Association Executive Director Terry Norris, Georgia Sheriff’s Association President Stacy Jarrard, GBI Director Vic Reynolds, as well as a number of other Georgia sheriffs, including Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown, met with Gov. Brian Kemp at the state capitol in Atlanta to discuss the governor’s Anti-Gang initiative to reduce gang violence in the state.
Approximately 71,000 gang members call Georgia home.
“What we’re primarily focusing on is criminal street gangs," Brown said.
Kemp said recently that “it's time for them to find a new place to live,” and Brown agrees and added that in Newton County there is definitely no home or safe-haven for such criminal activity.
Neighborhood-based gangs pose a significant threat for violent crimes in the U.S, versus national-level street gangs, prison gangs, and outlaw motorcycle gangs.
Gangs are involved in many types of crimes such as aggravated assault, firearm use, narcotics trafficking, robbery, burglary, motor vehicle theft, larceny, extortion and many others.
Gangs operating throughout the state of Georgia include, Bloods, Crips, Gangster Disciples, Ghostface, Aryan Brotherhood, Surenos and numerous others.
Brown said he supports Kemp’s gang initiative. At this meeting, he and other sheriffs expressed their willingness to work closely with the GBI and other law enforcement agencies in combatting gang crimes and violence throughout the state of Georgia.
"We must take gangs serious," Brown said. "If we fail to immediately address this critical issue, we will regret it in the long run.”
