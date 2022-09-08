CONYERS — The Rockdale Clerk of Courts and the Conyers-Rockdale Library are sponsoring a Law Library Speaker Series at the Nancy Guinn Memorial Library.
The Law Library Speaker Series takes the place of the Law Topic Speaker Series held in 2019 and 2022 before the pandemic. The Law Library Speaker Series will be held on the third Tuesday and Saturday of every month. The Tuesday program will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the Saturday program will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon.
The first Law Library Speaker Series session is Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m. and will focus on Real Estate Law. The guest speaker is attorney Tricia B. Smith of T. Smith Law Group P.C. in Conyers. Smith specializes in real estate, wills and estates.
The second Law Library Speaker Series session is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10:30 a.m. and will focus on adoptions. The guest speaker will be attorney Felita Cornog from The Law Office of Felita Cornog, specializing in family law, private adoptions, foster care adoptions and legitimation.
These programs are free and open to the public. To learn more about the Law Library Speaker Series programs call the Rockdale County Clerk of Courts 770-278-7865 or Nancy Guinn Memorial Library at 770-388-5040.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.