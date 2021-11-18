CONYERS — An effort by former Rockdale Soil and Water Conservation District board chairman Kenny Johnson to have fellow board members and a host of other officials arrested has failed following a ruling in Rockdale Superior Court.
Judge Nancy Bills last month granted a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Johnson against a slate of public officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr.
Johnson, who was elected to the board two years ago, had sued to retain control of the board as chairman and restore a memorandum of agreement with Conyers that he said was illegally changed. Johnson’s relationship with board members became strained in July after the executive order requiring state boards to meet virtually expired. Johnson refused to conduct meetings in person. The three other supervisors on the board — David Shipp, Shay Hanson and George Kelecheck — conducted an in-person meeting on July 9 and voted to elect new leadership, with Shipp elected chairman, Hanson as vice chair and Kelecheck as secretary/treasurer. Johnson did not attend that meeting.
In his lawsuit, Johnson claimed emotional distress, defamation, violation of the Open Meetings Act, harassing communications, and civil fraud and deceit, among other things.
The court found that Johnson did not have standing to bring the claims as chairman of the RSWCD and that his claims were barred by sovereign immunity.
Furthermore, Judge Bills ruled that Johnson’s allegations were “completely irrelevant and are highly prejudicial and improperly and unnecessarily derogatory” to the defendants. In particular Bills ordered that Johnson’s claims that any of the defendants is “racist” or a “white supremacist” be stricken from the record.
The court also noted that Johnson had filed arrest warrant applications against each of the defendants.
“While the court acknowledges that Mr. Johnson is not an attorney and, therefore, not bound by the Rules of Professional Conduct, it nevertheless finds those applications were filed in bad faith and solely in an effort to harass defendants and to obtain an advantage in a civil matter,” Bills wrote.
Those warrant applications have since been dismissed by Magistrate Court.
Shipp, as the new chairman of the board, was targeted in particular by Johnson in the lawsuit with racial allegations. Shipp, who was elected to the RSWCD board six years ago, said those allegations were particularly troubling.
“People who know me know who I am and that I don’t discriminate against anybody, nor do I think differently about anybody because of the color of their skin,” said Shipp.
“It is very irritating when you have somebody accusing you of something that you’re not,” Shipp added. “But it is what it is. I’m not going to dwell on his delusions.”
Meanwhile, the RSWCD board continues to hold meetings in person and online under Shipp’s leadership, while Johnson holds his own meetings via Zoom. Since the other members do not attend Johnson's meetings, he does not have a quorum and no actual business can be conducted.
“We’re moving forward and getting things done with the city and the county, as they attend our meetings and don’t attend his,” said Shipp.
The Soil and Water Conservation District board is made up of three elected supervisors and two appointed supervisors. The board is responsible for providing oversight and site plan reviews for erosion and sediment control for development involving land disturbance. Boards across the state do not conduct the reviews themselves; instead, they enlist the assistance of local planning and zoning departments to conduct the site plan reviews under a memorandum of agreement.
Since Shipp became chairman of the RSWCD board, agreements with both Conyers and Rockdale County have been renewed.
