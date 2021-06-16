COVINGTON — A controversial convenience store permit stalled Tuesday night after the developer introduced changes not previously discussed and could not guarantee that a lawsuit related to development of a truck stop on adjacent property would be dropped.
Newton commissioners voted to table a vote on a Conditional Use Permit until Aug. 17 after Richard Milam, attorney for developer JPC Design & Construction, requested changes to some of the special conditions that were put in place when the Planning Commission recommended approval of the CUP in May. The developer plans to build a convenience store with underground gas pumps and two restaurants on the site.
The project is scaled down from a truck stop that was previously proposed for the property, which is made up of 10 acres already zoned Highway Commercial and another 35 acres partially zoned Agricultural. Commissioners denied rezoning for the truck stop in February, and the developer subsequently filed an appeal in Superior Court. The developer is now seeking to build a convenience store on the 10 acres already zoned Highway Commercial, but needs the CUP for underground fuel storage tanks because the property is in a protected watershed.
When questioned by District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards Tuesday night, Milam said he had no knowledge of an agreement by the developer to drop the rezoning lawsuit against the county in exchange for approval of the CUP for the convenience store.
“This is an entirely separate request,” Milam said.
However, both Edwards and County Attorney Megan Martin said that was inconsistent with what they had been told. Martin said the board had been led to believe that if the county was willing to work with the developer on the CUP for the convenience store, “the other matter would be resolved.”
In addition to the inconsistent information about the lawsuit, Milam requested some changes in the special conditions recommended for the CUP by the Planning Commission. In particular, Milam asked that a 100-foot landscaped buffer at the front of the building be reduced to 50 feet. Milam said that the 100-foot requirement would place the convenience store within the 35-foot buffer required for a wet-weather creek at the back of the property. If the building encroaches on the creek, Milam said the developer would have to request approval from the Army Corps of Engineers and go through the wetlands mitigation process.
Additional changes requested by Milam included allowance for 16 fuel pumps rather than 12 and 20 long-term parking spaces instead of nine. He said the store and restaurants will employ about 20 people.
Resident Wayne Pugh, who lives in nearby River Cove Meadows subdivision, spoke during the public hearing, expressing the opposition of area residents. Pugh said he was “a little shocked” that changes were being proposed after residents and the developer had reached a consensus at the Planning Commission meeting in May.
Pugh said this development will set the tone for future development in the Brick Store overlay, and the overlay guidelines should be followed.
“If we start giving up certain things now, we are going to continue to give up things,” he said.
