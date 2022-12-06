DSC_3400.JPG

The statue of a Confederate soldier was removed from the top of the Confederate monument in front of of the Rockdale County Courthouse on Main Street in Conyers on June 30, 2020. The monument was removed on the order of Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr., who claimed it was necessary due to “threats” the county had received.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

CONYERS — The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by the Sons of Confederate Veterans against Rockdale County over the removal of the Confederate statue on Main Street in Olde Town. The case will now return to Rockdale Superior Court.

The High Court’s decision, issued in November, follows a decision by the court in October in similar cases brought in Newton and Henry counties. In the Newton County case, the court ruled that a resident who sought to prevent the removal of the Newton County statue does have standing to sue the county.

