The statue of a Confederate soldier was removed from the top of the Confederate monument in front of of the Rockdale County Courthouse on Main Street in Conyers on June 30, 2020. The monument was removed on the order of Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr., who claimed it was necessary due to “threats” the county had received.
CONYERS — The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by the Sons of Confederate Veterans against Rockdale County over the removal of the Confederate statue on Main Street in Olde Town. The case will now return to Rockdale Superior Court.
The High Court’s decision, issued in November, follows a decision by the court in October in similar cases brought in Newton and Henry counties. In the Newton County case, the court ruled that a resident who sought to prevent the removal of the Newton County statue does have standing to sue the county.
Attorney T. Kyle King is representing the Sons of Confederate Veterans in the Rockdale lawsuit.
“We are pleased that the Supreme Court is developing and clarifying Georgia standing law, so that citizens may proceed confidently to hold their elected officials accountable whenever government actors violate the monument protection statute and other laws,” King said in a statement issued Tuesday.
The ruling is the latest in a two-year-long legal battle over the Rockdale statue’s removal. The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Major General Joseph Wheeler Camp No. 683 of Conyers sued in the spring of 2020 after Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. made an executive decision to have the statue removed. That lawsuit was dismissed in Rockdale Superior Court, with the court concluding that the SCV lacked standing to pursue its claim. The SCV appealed that decision, and the ruling was upheld by the Georgia Court of Appeals. However, when the Supreme Court ruled that a Newton resident does have standing to sue, the Rockdale judgement was vacated and remanded to Rockdale Superior Court.
The SCV maintains that it is unlawful to remove Confederate statues unless they are placed in a similar place of prominence. The Georgia General Assembly in 2019 passed Senate Bill 77, which protects all government statues and monuments, including prohibiting the removal of Confederate monuments. But the bill also allows a local government seeking to relocate a monument to place it in a “site of similar prominence.”
The monument honoring Confederate veterans was located on Main Street in Olde Town Conyers between Court Street and Milstead Avenue, next to the Rockdale County Courthouse, and was erected in 1913. It was removed June 30, 2020, after Nesbitt said he received many calls for its removal. The statue on the McDonough square in Henry County was removed the next month. The Newton statue still stands on the Covington Square pending conclusion of the legal appeals process.
