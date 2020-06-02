ATLANTA — Layla Zon was sworn in Tuesday morning as the newest Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of Newton and Walton counties.
Gov. Brian Kemp administered the oath of office at the State Capitol, while Zon’s husband, Marty Zon, held the Bible on which she placed her left hand.
Zon, who succeeds Judge Samuel Ozburn, is the circuit’s first female judge. Prior to being selected by Kemp for the judgeship, Zon served as the Alcovy Circuit district attorney for 10 years.
Her staff in the DA’s office posted a congratulatory note on the DA’s Facebook page Tuesday, saying, “Our office is so thankful for her leadership, her commitment to our counties and her friendship. We all wish her the best in her new position and look forward to appearing before her in court where we know she will be fair and just as she as always been.”
Zon had initially intended to run for Ozburn’s seat in this year’s elections; however, it was later determined that due to the timing of Ozburn’s resignation, the governor would appoint to fill the position.
Zon went on to qualify to run for another term as district attorney of the Alcovy Circuit, before she was appointed to the judgeship. She faced opposition from Randy McGinley, who is chief assistant district attorney for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit.
Zon began her career in the Newton County DA’s Office in 2000 following graduation from Georgia State University College of Law. She was promoted to chief assistant district attorney by then-DA Ken Wynne Jr.
In 2010, she was appointed district attorney of the Alcovy Circuit by Gov. Sonny Perdue, succeeding Wynne, who was appointed Superior Court judge. She was the first female district attorney for the Alcovy Circuit.
Zon has extensive experience as a prosecutor, having tried more than 150 jury trials, including death penalty cases. She has also argued in front of the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Georgia and has served as an instructor for continuing legal education programs in the areas of child sexual abuse cases and death penalty litigation.
She is married to Marty Zon, a retired Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent in charge, and is an active member of First Baptist Church of Covington.
