Georgia State University President M. Brian Blake on Dec. 1 announced several changes to the university’s senior leadership team, including changes at Perimeter College in Newton County.
Dr. Nancy Kropf, who has been dean of Perimeter College since 2019, will become senior vice president for strategic initiatives, effective Feb. 1. Kropf has led the college to record graduation rates and unprecedented success, according to the university.
Kropf joined the university in 2006 as a director and professor in the School of Social Work, then became an associate dean in the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies in 2013. In 2015, then associate dean for research and strategic initiatives in the Andrew Young School, she was appointed dean of the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions.
Taking on the role of Perimeter College dean on an interim basis will be Dr. Cynthia Lester, senior associate dean for academic affairs at Perimeter College.
During her tenure in academic affairs, Lester implemented the first Department Chairs Onboarding Academy and the New Faculty Lunch and Learn Series, led department chair search processes which resulted in the successful hiring of five new department chairs and provided leadership for faculty search processes that yielded the hiring of 45 new faculty. Lester, a professor of computer science, previously served as associate dean of the Division of Math, Computer Science and Engineering and as associate dean of Georgia State’s Clarkston Campus.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
