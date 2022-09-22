LeAnne Long .jpg

LeAnne Long

CONYERS — LeAnne Long, with RE/MAX Around Atlanta East, has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least seven years of service with the company.

"LeAnne's tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers, and community has allowed her to achieve this high honor," said Nick Bailey, president and CEO of RE/MAX LLC. "Winning this award is a significant accomplishment, and we're extremely proud that LeAnne is a member of our team and one of the best in the industry."

