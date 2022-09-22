CONYERS — LeAnne Long, with RE/MAX Around Atlanta East, has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least seven years of service with the company.
"LeAnne's tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers, and community has allowed her to achieve this high honor," said Nick Bailey, president and CEO of RE/MAX LLC. "Winning this award is a significant accomplishment, and we're extremely proud that LeAnne is a member of our team and one of the best in the industry."
Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award have been affiliated with the RE/MAX organization for at least seven years and have earned at least $3 million in commissions.
“I am definitely surprised and overjoyed by this prestigious award,” said Long. “It's wonderful to be rewarded and recognized for doing what I love! I am so thankful to be a part of the RE/MAX organization and provide excellent services to our community.”
Long has been serving the community as a real estate broker with RE/MAX Around Atlanta East for 16 years and has extensive experience working with sellers as a resale specialist. Among Long's list of achievements, she has earned seven National Association of Realtor (NAR) designations. NAR awards designations and certifications acknowledge experience and expertise in various real estate sectors upon completion of required courses. In addition, Long is a RE/MAX Hall of Fame member and is actively involved in her community by volunteering in neighborhood associations, local government and nonprofit organizations.
RE/MAX Around Atlanta East is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Conyers, serving Newton, Rockdale, Walton, Morgan, and Jasper counties. Founded in 1985, the brokerage has Realtors specializing in residential and commercial real estate. RE/MAX Around Atlanta East is a supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities and is located at 920 Center St., Conyers, GA 30012. To learn more, visit www.leannelong.com. Each office is independently owned and operated.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.