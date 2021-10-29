CONYERS — Anyone who has ever wanted to try riding a motorcycle can get their chance – for free - at the 2021 Atlanta Progressive IMS Outdoors show at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, Oct. 29-31. Attendees with no experience can enjoy their first ride in about 45 minutes with the help of Motorcycle Safety Foundation certified coaches.
The Motorcycle Industry Council’s Ride With Us Moto Intro program is a free experience to IMS ticket holders interested in learning how to ride.
“This is the Ride With Us experience,” said Andria Yu. director of communications and a rider coach for the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. “It is part of the Motorcycle Industry Council activation and is actually an industry-wide supported program to get more people to try riding who have never ridden before. We use little motorcycles, we provide the gear - helmets, gloves, ankle-high shoes - that they need, we provide the coaches from the Motorcycle Safety Foundation, and then within 45 minutes they get this really cool experience of their very first ride. And we work with everyone at their own pace, so if they’re not comfortable putting their feet up yet, they don’t have to. They just kind of paddle their way through.”
The ride is on a small dirt bike in a fenced off field at the horse park, with cones marking the paths riders take. Riders start out learning about the throttle, front and back brakes, and clutch, and begin their ride by moving the bike while keeping their feet down for balance, learning how to turn and looking where they want to go. Eventually they learn to put their feet up while the bike is moving. Riders never move out of first gear.
Through Discover the Ride by IMS, Zero Electric Motorcycles is also providing a new rider experience on their street bikes, which have no clutch or anything to shift. The training is done on a closed paved course with gear provided, and participants must show they can ride a bicycle first.
Strider Bikes also has an enclosed course for young children to ride on, using the Strider balance bikes which have no pedals, so children balance and push with their feet.
"We can’t wait to get Atlanta riding," said Cinnamon Kernes, MIC vice president of market expansion. "The sheer joy new riders exude when they take their helmets off is truly inspirational."
Motorcycling is a fun and fuel efficient way to commute, and a great way to travel, explore, and recreate. Many people are discovering the benefits of riding. New motorcycle and scooter sales rose 11.4 percent in 2020, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council Retail Sales Reporting System, and the trend continues, with sales up 15.2 percent through the first half of 2021.
“IMS has great experiences for riders, now non-rider can join in the fun and experience their first ride,” Kernes said.
For experienced motorcycle riders who want to try out the latest bikes from a variety of manufacturers, hundreds of motorcycles are available for demo rides from Harley-Davidson, Honda, Indian, Kawasaki, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Triumph, Yamaha, and Zero.
Kawasaki is also offering demo rides in its two- and four-seater side x sides.
In addition, IMS offers programs, demonstrations, custom bike building, music, and concessions. Tickets are $20 a day or $30 for all three days for adults. Kids 12 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased online at ims.tixonlinenow.com/imsatlanta or at the gate. The show will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Georgia International Horse Park is located at 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway NE in Conyers.
