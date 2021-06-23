172476634

Teenager (15 years) with driving instructor (40s).

House Bill 466, which passed during the most recent legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly, makes several changes that will impact new drivers. Joshua’s Law driver training is now added to the list of requirements for 17-year-olds to complete prior to being issued a Class D driver’s license.

In addition, any 17-year-old Georgian who elects to serve the country by joining the U.S. military will be eligible for a Class C driver’s license without holding a Class D license for a year (currently required for all teens under 18); proof of military enlistment is required.

This law also provides customers with more options to take the on-the-road driving skills test to obtain a driver’s license. A DDS approved Third Party Tester (TPT) who has administered the on-the-road driving test for five years or more can now offer the road test to anyone, even if the customer did not take driver’s training classes with the TPT. Customers do not have to test with DDS if they use approved private testers. A list of approved TPTs can be found on the DDS website here https://dds.georgia.gov/certified-third-party-testers.

For complete teen driver training information including a practice knowledge test, please visit the DDS website at www.dds.georgia.gov. DDS also recommends downloading the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO. It’s like having a customer service center in your pocket!

