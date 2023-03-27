CONYERS — A bill that would have given Rockdale residents an opportunity to vote to change their form of government will not pass during this session of the General Assembly.
House Bill 741, sponsored by Reps. Rhonda Taylor, D-Conyers, and Angela Moore, D-Decatur, did not receive support from a third representative in the House delegation and failed to move forward to the Senate. The last day of the session is March 29.
Taylor said she introduced the legislation after straw polls on the subject in the November 2022 general election indicated strong interest among both parties in adding members to the Board of Commissioners and moving to a county manager form of government.
Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick, D-Lithonia, said she needed more time to study the bill before signing on.
“As a new member of the Rockdale delegation, after not representing Rockdale for over a decade, I would like to have a town hall and hear from constituents before signing any dramatic changes to government,” said Kendrick in a statement released Friday. “I won't be signing HB 741 until that time.”
Rep. Doreen Carter, D-Lithonia, said she believes more work needs to be done to the legislation before it gains her approval. Carter pointed out that this year is the first year of the biennial legislative session.
“The bill is not ready,” she said in a released statement. “I am certain that we will perfect the legislation before we reconvene (next year). My goal always is to support good, sound policy.”
Both Democrats and Republicans in Rockdale County have been calling for legislation to add two members to the three-member Board of Commissioners. If it had been approved in this legislative session, HB 741 would have allowed for a November referendum on changing the BOC membership and adding a county manager to oversee day-to-day operations of the county.
The Rockdale Voter, a concerned citizens organization, issued a press release Monday criticizing Kendrick and Carter for refusing to sign on to the bill. In particular, the group singled out Carter for criticism.
“Doreen Carter does not represent the citizens of Rockdale County, she represents the board of Commissioners,” according to the release.
As currently proposed, HB 741 would increase membership on the Board of Commissioners from three to five and establish a county manager form of government.
Rockdale’s current BOC consists of two part-time commissioners for District 1 and District 2 and a full-time, salaried chairman. All three are elected countywide.
Under the new form of government, there would be five commissioners elected countywide but who would each represent a specific district. There would be no elected full-time chairman. A county manager would be hired by the board to manage day-to-day operations of the county.
A chairman and vice chairman to preside over the BOC meetings would be elected from among the five members of the BOC at the beginning of each year.
The five districts would be drawn based on the 2020 Census.
The District 2 seat, which was filled in November 2022 for a four-year term by Doreen Williams, would not come up for election until 2026.
Elections for Districts 1, 3 and 5 would be held in 2024 for four-year terms. And the election for the District 4 seat would be held in 2024 for a two-year term. The District 4 commissioner would be elected to four-year terms following the initial two-year term.
Commissioners would be paid an annual salary equal to 16.5% of the base salary of a Rockdale County Superior Court judge as of June 30, 2023. The base salary does not include any county supplement or expense reimbursements or any other type of compensation.
In addition to changing the form of government, the bill calls for the formation of an independent, unpaid Board of Ethics and the hiring of a paid full-time ethics officer appointed by the Board of Ethics. The ethics officer’s salary would be equal to 82% of the base pay for a Rockdale Superior Court judge.
