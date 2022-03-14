CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved sending a resolution to the Georgia General Assembly requesting local legislation for a 38.8% increase to the county’s supplement to the salaries of the two Superior Court judges. The vote came at the March 8 meeting, along with comments that the county’s supplement had not increased since 2002.
But what the BOC barely mentioned is that tied to the Superior Court judges' salaries are the salaries of nine other elected officials, including the commissioners themselves. If the increase in the supplement for the judges is approved in the General Assembly this session, also seeing pay raises will be the two State Court judges, the Juvenile Court judge, Magistrate Court judge, Probate Court judge, coroner, and the Board of Commissioners. According to Rockdale County Chief Financial Officer Mark Lewis, the total amount of all the increases will be $127,917 annually.
The resolution was not on the agenda discussed at the March 1 work session. County Clerk Jennifer Rutledge added it after the work session and properly advertised it. Items not ready in time for the work session can be added to the agenda, but must be listed on the regular agenda and not the consent agenda, and voted on separately. This is the second resolution for local legislation that was not heard at a work session prior to the voting meeting. The first was the resolution requesting formation of a Public Facilities Authority in January.
At the March 8 meeting, BOC Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. called Lewis up to talk about the request for the judges’ salary increases.
“The salaries of judicial officials have not had a legislative increase since 2002,” said Lewis. “The board asked that we include these salary increases during the fiscal year 22 budget process, but my recommendation at the time was not to implement because of the budget constraint and let us reevaluate it mid-year.
“Two things have happened to allow us to consider this resolution at this time. First, we had allotted a portion of ARPA dollars for revenue lost for FY 21. As we near closing the books for FY 21, we do not need as much of the allocation as initially thought. The second thing that has occurred is the federal government will now allow as much as $10 million to be used as revenue loss and in our allocation we’ve only used $4.4 million.”
Based on those factors, Lewis recommended that the board approve the resolution for the judges’ salary increases.
If the local legislation is approved at the state level, the Superior Court judges will have their annual salaries increase from $154,548.36 to $178,760.04. The State Court judges will see an increase from $142,957.23 to $165,353.87. The Juvenile Court and Magistrate Court judges will increase from $139,083.52 to $160,884.84, and the Probate Court judge will increase from $118,547.40 to $134,769.83.
The BOC chair will see a salary increase from $114,649.14 to $133,885.78. Commission Post 1 will see an increase from $26,095.95 to $30,527.95, and Commission Post 2 will see an increase from $27,344.51 to $31,801.48. The county coroner’s salary will increase from $21,344.86 to $24,250.37.
The county is also looking at funding a market rate study that would compare the county’s salaries for all employees with surrounding counties to make sure that they are in line and competitive with other counties. Lewis said he will be bringing a recommendation to fund the study to the BOC in the near future.
Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington asked what the results of the market study will do to the county’s millage rate in the future.
Lewis said it will need to be increased.
“While we are able to meet the needs of this market study because of the influx from the federal government, in order to maintain those salaries,” said Lewis, “we will have to increase the millage rate going forward from the general fund perspective.”
Post 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams said she found it appalling that the judges have not received a county supplemental increase in 20 years and that in looking around the metro area, Rockdale County judges have much lower salaries.
Nesbitt echoed the comments of Washington and Williams, saying it has been 20 years since the judges and other elected officials have received “a significant increase” in salaries. He added that the county has to be competitive in the job market to attract and keep qualified county employees on all levels.
“If this goes in the direction we want it to go in, here in Rockdale County, there shouldn’t be any employee making less than $15 an hour,” said Nesbitt. “That’s the market and that’s the climate that we’re in.”
Editor’s Note: While Rockdale County Superior Court judges and other elected officials may not have had an increase in their county supplement since 2002, they did receive an increase in 2016 after then-Gov. Nathan Deal signed House Bill 279 into law in 2015 that provided a 5% increase for Superior Court judges. The other elected officials listed above received the same 5% salary increase. And some elected officials have received longevity and cost of living increases similar to regular county employees.
