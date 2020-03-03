COVINGTON — Newton County Schools announced the appointment of Lenise Bostic as the new principal of South Salem Elementary School on Friday.
Bostic recently served as the principal of T.H. Slater Elementary in Atlanta. She will report for duty in March 2020.
As principal of T. H. Slater Elementary, Bostic served as the instructional supervisor, managed a budget of over half a million dollars, supervised the special education department, and coordinated the school partnerships program, among other responsibilities.
She has previously served as an assistant principal in the Atlanta Public Schools. Bostic also served as district math coach in Barrow County Schools and as an elementary and special education teacher in both Atlanta Public Schools and the Leon County Schools in Florida.
Bostic earned her bachelor of arts in education and her master's in arts in education from Florida A&M University and her specialist degree in educational leadership from Clark Atlanta University.
“I cannot adequately express how elated I am to be joining the South Salem Spartan Community,” said Bostic. “I have continued to be extremely impressed with the Newton County School system and now to be a contributing member of the Newton educational community is an absolute dream come true! I am truly honored and humbled to be named principal at South Salem Elementary School. I look forward to working with the awesome staff and parents to ensure the best educational outcomes possible for our students.”
“We look forward to having Ms. Bostic join the Newton County School System team,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System. “I am confident that she will continue the culture of high expectations at South Salem Elementary, and I am certain her leadership, knowledge, care and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.