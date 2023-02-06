The Covington City Council meeting held Tuesday, Jan.17 was — to say the least — a big disappointment. Council member Anthony Henderson proposed “initiating a text amendment regarding proposed Alcovy Road Overlay District and allowing the property to remain as M-2 zoning and to permit the mixture of land uses (Industrial, Commercial, Multi-family, and Townhouses).”
Let me explain. The proposed “text amendment” would allow the developer to take the property currently zoned M-2 (heavy industrial) and allow for the development of commercial and multi-family housing within the current zoning and thereby circumvent any restrictions that would otherwise be placed on development of just commercial and multi-family. This means buffers and setbacks typical in those zonings would not be taken into consideration. This fact was even stated by the developer’s spokesperson that night. My understanding is that buffers and setbacks are in place to ensure better developments and allow greater control over the development.
Once passed the text amendment would also make any changes possible without informing the adjoining property owners or other residents in the area of future alterations to the site plan. In essence the developer is issued a “blank check” to do as he pleases with the property.
Council member Fleeta Baggett objected and asked the proposal be tabled until all members were present; however, this was met with harsh opposition. The amendment passed despite opposition and dissent from Mayor Steven Horton in light of the city’s incomplete assessment of the its resources serving the area in need of upgrades.
Although Mayor Horton was not able to vote, he did object to the amendment due to the city’s incomplete assessment of its sewerage capacity to service the property. Council member Kenneth Morgan stated he had rather see development over cows in a pasture. Pressing on without further details about the development and despite concerns regarding the city’s resources, Council members Morgan, Charika Davis, and Henderson approved initiating the text amendment. I am not opposed to growth, but smart growth is what occurs with better supervision and accountability. In my opinion this was reckless and done without public interest. The residents deserve better representation than what was on display at this Jan. 17 meeting, which can be view in its entirety on the city of Covington website.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
