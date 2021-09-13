It is a shame that no one can believe or trust the media or the government anymore. With over 18 months of almost daily changes to Covid-19 virus protocols and government mandates, no wonder it has been national chaos. Trust was not there then, and trust is not here now. The media uses emotional influence, let’s try common sense.
I will try to explain in lay terms clearly and understandably why those that have not gotten vaccinated should do so immediately.
My son is the best example of the problem and the solution. He is a 65-year-old former fireman. Because of being in fires and encountering toxic gases, he has emphysema and heart problems. He has refused to get vaccinated because of this, the lack of trust in information, and because he feels the government has been trying to force him to do it. His doctor and family finally convinced him to get the shot, and he had the usual arm pain and felt bad for a couple of days. Maybe the arguments we gave him will convince others to get vaccinated.
Fact: COVID-19 and other viruses are easily transmitted.
Fact: It is 100% true that sometime soon EVERYONE WILL ENCOUNTER A VIRUS.
Fact: Vulnerable people mostly die without vaccination. The doctor told my son that for him in his vulnerable condition, the virus without the vaccine was a one-way trip through the hospital to the grave.
Fact: Moderna vaccine has a history of 90% effectiveness in avoiding death and reducing the problems if contracted. Great odds.
Fact: Just because the media and the government act stupid, you don’t have to.
Additional facts: Polio in the 1940s caused everyone to line up for vaccinations. The military vaccinated everyone going overseas. Smallpox, flu, and pneumonia shots have a long history of helping people.
A final truth no one wants to face: Everybody is a different chemical factory they call their body and everyone reacts differently to medicine. There is no 100% guarantee a vaccine will work for you. But vaccines, just like blood pressure pills, offer a better chance of surviving.
Make your decision! A 100% chance of encountering a virus, likely dying or weeks of hospital treatment without vaccination, versus 90% chance of living with two or three days of feeling bad. Getting vaccinated is a no-brainer! Don’t be stupid. Get smart! Get vaccinated!
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
