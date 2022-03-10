Letter to the editor

For far too long, politicians have used veterans as components of their campaigns, but what have they really done for us? Washington has forgotten about what it means to serve. Political candidates these days seem more interested in trying to get a few minutes on TV to promote their own brand rather than helping us. It really is disgraceful.

Luckily for us, there is an up-and-coming candidate running for Congress here in GA-10 that I am encouraging every Veteran to take a close look at. David Curry is a man of impeccable character and a staunch conservative who is serious about addressing the problems veterans face head-on. From a deficient VA that is riddled with bureaucracy to finding creative solutions to address Veteran homelessness and workforce development programs, with David Curry as our congressman, veterans will finally have a true fighter to carry our issues in Washington.

I’ve had the opportunity to get to know David over the last year and he is the real deal. He leads with a servant’s heart and has the backbone to stand up and fight for what he believes in: limited government, free speech, and protecting our Constitutional rights.

Joe Biden and the Democrats want to fundamentally change the very fabric of who we are as a country. The freedoms I fought to protect overseas are under assault. Socialism is slowly creeping into our everyday lives, and if we don’t get serious about who we send to Washington, we could be in a world of trouble.

Those of us who have pledged our lives in the defense of freedom deserve a representative like David Curry who “has our six” and understands the meaning of service over self. I look forward to doing everything in my power to help David win, and I encourage all veterans in GA-10 to vote for David Curry in the upcoming Republican primary.

Jeff Remington

Lake Oconee

Jeff Remington is a retired lieutenant general in the United States Air Force who served his country for 35 years in uniform.

