...A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM SET TO IMPACT NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA
FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY...
A rapidly strengthening storm system will cross the region late
Friday night, setting the stage for a wide-range of weather across
north and central Georgia through Saturday.
Ahead of a strong cold front, showers and scattered thunderstorms
will develop Friday night with the risk for a few severe storms,
especially east of I-85 and south of I-20. Damaging winds and
tornadoes are possible with any severe storms. On the backside of
the cold front, rain will quickly mix with then change to snow
across parts of northwest Georgia, very late Friday night and
through at least mid-morning Saturday. Snow accumulations up to 2
inches are possible, especially in the higher elevations of far
north Georgia.
In addition, widespread windy conditions will develop Friday night
and continue through Saturday, especially behind the cold front.
Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are likely
to occur. Unseasonably cold air will settle across the entire area
by Saturday night with low temperatures dropping into the teens to
mid 20s. Combine the gusty winds, that will eventually taper off
late Saturday night, and wind chill values will drop in the single
digits (above zero) and teens areawide.
Please continue to pay close attention to the latest weather
forecasts over the next 24 to 36 hours as new information becomes
available, and prepare for potentially high-impact weather across
north and central Georgia. You can visit the NWS Peachtree City/
Atlanta web page at: www.weather.gov/ffc
For far too long, politicians have used veterans as components of their campaigns, but what have they really done for us? Washington has forgotten about what it means to serve. Political candidates these days seem more interested in trying to get a few minutes on TV to promote their own brand rather than helping us. It really is disgraceful.
Luckily for us, there is an up-and-coming candidate running for Congress here in GA-10 that I am encouraging every Veteran to take a close look at. David Curry is a man of impeccable character and a staunch conservative who is serious about addressing the problems veterans face head-on. From a deficient VA that is riddled with bureaucracy to finding creative solutions to address Veteran homelessness and workforce development programs, with David Curry as our congressman, veterans will finally have a true fighter to carry our issues in Washington.
I’ve had the opportunity to get to know David over the last year and he is the real deal. He leads with a servant’s heart and has the backbone to stand up and fight for what he believes in: limited government, free speech, and protecting our Constitutional rights.
Joe Biden and the Democrats want to fundamentally change the very fabric of who we are as a country. The freedoms I fought to protect overseas are under assault. Socialism is slowly creeping into our everyday lives, and if we don’t get serious about who we send to Washington, we could be in a world of trouble.
Those of us who have pledged our lives in the defense of freedom deserve a representative like David Curry who “has our six” and understands the meaning of service over self. I look forward to doing everything in my power to help David win, and I encourage all veterans in GA-10 to vote for David Curry in the upcoming Republican primary.
Jeff Remington
Lake Oconee
Jeff Remington is a retired lieutenant general in the United States Air Force who served his country for 35 years in uniform.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
