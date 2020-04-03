All Georgians can vote absentee on May 19. Applications to vote for the postponed Presidential Preference Primary and the regular primary races are being sent to every registered voter because of COVID-19. Voting by mail will keep you safe and may become your preferred method of doing your civic responsibility. No standing in line, taking time off, or resolving transportation problems. Fill out your absentee application form completely and mail it back now. You will be sent an Official Absentee Ballot.
If you are not registered to vote, however, you will not receive an application. Register to vote at sos.ga.gov before April 20. It’s easy with a cell phone or computer or go to your local Board of Elections (BOE) office.
If you don’t receive an application for an absentee ballot by mid-April, check your mailing address at mvp.sos.ga.gov. Make corrections and download an application or contact your local BOE office.
When you receive your Official Absentee Ballot, fill it out completely. Follow the instructions on the return envelope, where you must sign an oath; otherwise, your ballot could be rejected. Either mail your absentee ballot using two postage stamps or hand deliver it to your local BOE office on or before May 19.
Our government does a number of things to enable us to exercise our right to vote. Voting by mail is one of them.
Joan Curtis
Indivisible Georgia District 10
Athens
