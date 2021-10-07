...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through this evening. Widespread additional rainfall
totals of up to two inches are forecast over the already saturated
soils across the watch area. Locally higher amounts will be
possible, especially across the higher terrain of north Georgia.
The potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks will continue through today, given the wet
ground and above normal streamflows across the watch area. Several
rivers and creeks have already responded to previous heavy
rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
LETTER: Faith & Blue goes beyond community outreach
I want applaud our local law enforcement for visiting with local Christians to build better community relationships this weekend as part of the National Faith & Blue Weekend. (Area Police Agencies to Observe Faith and Blue Weekend, rockdalenewtoncitizen.com, Oct. 4, 2021.) Unfortunately, our officers will be going beyond community outreach and participating in activities that promote a specific religion. This is a violation of their oaths to uphold our Constitution. While this complaint comes too late to stop their participation in the religious elements of this event, I call on our sheriffs to confine their future involvement to constitutionally permitted activities.
The Faith & Blue Weekend will include a "blessing of the K-9 units at the Newton County Sheriff's' Office" and a "corporate prayer" on Sunday. The NCSO's information officer, Caitlin Jett, informs me that on-duty officers will be participating in those events. Such activities by on-duty law enforcement officers constitute an endorsement of religion prohibited by our federal Constitution.
To be clear, I have no objection to the participation of our law enforcement officers (and their dogs) in the religion of their choice. However, I object when our tax monies are used in this participation or the participation is in a manner that suggests our law enforcement agencies prefer one religion over another.
As I said, I absolutely applaud law enforcement presentations for the secular purpose of improving community relations. I call on our sheriffs to acknowledge that they will confine their future participation to permitted activities.
